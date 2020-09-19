1/1
Emory P. Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emory P. Miller, 94, Rockton, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born December 26, 1925, in DuBois, he was the son of the late William and Dollie (Miller) Lydick.

On February 25, 1947, he married Arveda (Bloom) Miller in Reynoldsville. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2006.

Emory was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (1942-1946). He worked for Preston Trucking as a manager and in sales. Emory was a member of Garfield Lodge #559, Coudersport Consistory, and the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. He loved spending time with his family.

Emory is survived by a son, Kevin Miller, Home Camp; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Miller, Alexis Miller, and Austin Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Zach Miller and Barrett McKeirnan. He was the last member of his immediate family.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private visitation and service were held at the family's convenience with Rev. Kendra Balliet as officiant. Military honors were accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Additionally, a Masonic service was held by Garfield Lodge #559. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adamson Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved