Esther J. Fye, 80, Falls Creek, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born October 9, 1939, in Smithtown, the daughter of the late Lewis Charles and Mary Jane (Myers) Weible. She married Thomas Fye, who survives in Falls Creek.
In addition to her husband, Esther also leaves behind two sons, David and Thomas Fye, both of Falls Creek, two brothers, and three sisters.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Debra Fye, and three brothers and one sister.
Private services were held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois with Pastor Charles Lee officiating. Burial followed in Beechwoods Cemetery.
