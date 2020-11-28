1/1
Esther Lucille Coldwell
1942 - 2020
Esther Lucille Coldwell, 78, of Punxsutawney, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Born on May 3, 1942, in Shelby, OH, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mable (McKibbon) Coldwell.

She married Carl L. Ferguson. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1991.

Esther had worked for many years at Burger King in DuBois.

She was a member of Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ. She loved football and spent her weekends watching both college and NFL games. Esther loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Esther is survived by three sons: Larry Ferguson and his wife, Lisa of DuBois, PA; Grant Ferguson and his fiancé, Destiney Cowder of Clearfield, PA; and Scott Ferguson and his wife, Shari, of Punxsutawney, PA; two daughters, Jennifer Whiteman and her husband, David, of Tennessee and Mary Runyon and her wife, Jacqueline, of Punxsutawney, PA; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Coldwell and his wife, Shirley, of Bucyrus, OH.

She was preceded in death by four children: Todd Ferguson, Esther L. Ferguson, Eric Rheinbolt and Donna Sunderlin; one brother, William Coldwell, and one sister, Patricia Jeffery.

Due to current circumstances, a private visitation will be held and a private funeral service will be held from the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Church with Pastor Audra Ferguson officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
