Evelyn Jane Supko, 82, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Born on March 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Elizabeth Mae Tippett. She married Robert Supko, her husband of 62 years, in 1957.
After graduating from Osceola Mills High School (Philipsburg–Osceola) in 1955, she earned her bachelor's degree in music education from Penn State University in 1960. She first taught music in the West Branch Area Schools, then in the Clearfield Area Schools at the elementary, junior high, and high school levels. At Clearfield High School, she was an English teacher, the founding director of the show choir, and mentor to many students who qualified for district, state, and national choral competitions.
Together with her husband, she taught round dancing for more than 50 years in both Clearfield and DuBois. They danced in numerous locations throughout the world and spent countless hours with dear friends dancing in their home dance room. For the past 25 years, they also traveled the world, visiting China, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and various countries in Europe.
She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois and earlier spent many years singing in the choir at West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Supko; son, Robert Jay (Patricia) Supko of Harrisonburg, VA; daughter, Ruth (James) Owens of Jonesboro, AR; grandson, Tyler Jay Supko of Harrisonburg, VA; and twin great-grandsons, Sean William and Cole Thomas Supko of New Hope, VA, as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Tippett; sisters, Lois Doran and Marion Wood; and grandson, Sean Supko.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12:00 -2:30 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. in DuBois. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. from the funeral chapel with the Reverend Dr. Raymond Fravel officiating.
The family encourages donations be made to the , Hahne Cancer Center, or Penn Highlands Hospice in DuBois.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019