|
|
Flores Clay Kohler, 89, DuBois, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his home.
Born March 25, 1930, he was the son of the late Pearle W. and Eula B. (Dilley) Kohler.
On March 20, 1952, he married Donna M. Raybuck in Luthersburg. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2003.
Clay graduated from Brady Twp. High School. He was the owner/operator of Clay Kohler Coal Trucking. Clay was then employed by Jewell Tea Company for 10 years until his retirement. In his retirement, he worked for Hoss's as a groundskeeper. Clay was a member of Gelnett Memorial Church, where he served as a Trustee. He was a member of the American Legion and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Clay served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 until 1953, where he obtained the rank of sergeant. During his service, he played baseball for the Marine Corps. He was honored with the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with three major battle stars.
Clay is survived by four daughters, Brenda Robertson, DuBois, Lori (Ray) Dixon, Phoenix, AZ, Molly Wilson, DuBois, and Cindy (Bill) Neidrick, DuBois; his longtime companion, Dixie Horn; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Bud (Barbara) Kohler, Alabama, and Kathy Parrish, DuBois, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna, sister, Scarlett Freas, and grandson, James Allen Wilson.
Friends and family will be received Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Roger McGary officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in the United Church of Christ Cemetery in Troutville.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 29, 2019