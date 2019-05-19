Frank N. "Bud" Pfrogner, 76, of Wilson Rd., Weedville, PA, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. A son of the late Frank and Eva (Weinkovich) Pfrogner, he was born in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, PA on November 5, 1942.
Bud is survived by: his companion, Barbara Craig of Scottdale, PA; three children, Frank W. Pfrogner of Stahlstown, PA, Brad Pfrogner of Greensburg, PA, and Kim O'Wade of Connellsville; and three grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister.
Bud graduated from Ramsey High School in Mount Pleasant, PA. He served in the US Navy from 1960-'63, where he volunteered for SCUBA diving. He worked as a machinist for Modules Corporation and then as a supervisor in a nuclear plant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and Polka Music. He lived most of his life in the Mount Pleasant area of PA and the past twenty nine years in the Medix Run Area of PA.
At Bud's request, there will be no visitation and no funeral services.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on May 19, 2019