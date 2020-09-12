1/
Gary G. Gray
1943 - 2020
Gary G. Gray, 76, DuBois, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Barbara, at his side.

Born October 11, 1943, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Ralph and Geraldine (Hutchins) Gray.

On October 22, 1977, he married Barbara Ingham in Punxsutawney. She survives.

Gary graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1961 and from Penn State in 1966. He retired from the PA Department of Transportation District 2 Right of Way Unit as a Chief Real Estate Appraiser in 2004. Gary had a lifelong passion for fly-fishing. In addition, he enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, target shooting, and the annual golf outing with his PennDOT buddies.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, his beloved cats, Snuggles and Tiger, his sister-in-law, Joan Gray, as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Gray.

As per Gary's request, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF, 206 E. Logan Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
