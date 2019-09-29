|
|
Gary Lee Calliari, age 70, passed away on Sept. 27 surrounded by family and friends following a brain aneurysm. His family was his everything. Gary is survived by his wife Cynthia Watts Calliari; two daughters with Linda Calliari-Harman and their families: Amy Calliari and husband Cory Wagner, Laura (Calliari) and Nicholas Bunker, two grandsons Curtis Allen and Gavin Lee Bunker; brother Tom Calliari; sister Susan Calliari and her husband, Gary's dear friend, Kenneth Flanick; sister Cheryl Murray; and mother Louise Camise. He was preceded in death by his father Silvio Calliari. Born and raised in the Brockway and DuBois, Pa. areas, Gary graduated from Brockway Area Junior and Senior High School. After receiving business degrees from Duff's College and Bliss Business College, Gary spent the rest of his life in Reynoldsburg and Columbus, Ohio, where he built a distinguished career in property management until retiring from CBRE. He was dedicated to his field and, among many other properties, managed Lincoln-LeVeque Tower and 280 Plaza in downtown Columbus, where he helped attain a LEED EB Certification, BOMA 360 Award, and two consecutive TOBY Awards. Gary earned his Certified Property Manager designation from IREM where he served as a Past-President, and a Real Property Administrator designation from BOMA, where he held many leadership positions including Past-President, Columbus. Gary was the life of any party, a music lover, an avid sports fan – unconditionally devoted to Penn State and the Steelers – a doting father, dog daddy, loyal friend to many and stranger to none. He brought his unwavering passion and strength to everything he did. "We Are!"
His family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 30 from 3-5 p.m. at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, with his service to follow at 5 p.m. Messages may be sent to Gary's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 29, 2019