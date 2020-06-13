Gary Lee Huber, 71, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, during a stay at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on April 15, 1949, to the late Gale Archie and Iris Evelyn (Hayborn) Huber in Hillsboro, WV. Gary was Methodist by faith and frequently attended church with his sister, Linda.
Gary was very active and enjoyed many things. He was an avid bowler and earned many trophies from playing. He participated in The Special Olympics several times. He also enjoyed basketball, especially shooting hoops. Gary loved Pittsburgh sports and frequently watched both football and baseball games played by the teams. He also enjoyed watching western movies and shows. Gary was "one of God's Angels", he was always a very happy person that loved to talk and smile, spreading joy to all those who encountered him.
Gary is survived by one sister: Linda Adams.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in passing by one brother, LaVerne Huber, and one infant sister, Brenda Sue Huber.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fayette Resources or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. There will be no public services and final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder–d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 13, 2020.