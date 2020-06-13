Gary Lee Huber
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Huber, 71, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, during a stay at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born on April 15, 1949, to the late Gale Archie and Iris Evelyn (Hayborn) Huber in Hillsboro, WV. Gary was Methodist by faith and frequently attended church with his sister, Linda.

Gary was very active and enjoyed many things. He was an avid bowler and earned many trophies from playing. He participated in The Special Olympics several times. He also enjoyed basketball, especially shooting hoops. Gary loved Pittsburgh sports and frequently watched both football and baseball games played by the teams. He also enjoyed watching western movies and shows. Gary was "one of God's Angels", he was always a very happy person that loved to talk and smile, spreading joy to all those who encountered him.

Gary is survived by one sister: Linda Adams.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in passing by one brother, LaVerne Huber, and one infant sister, Brenda Sue Huber.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fayette Resources or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. There will be no public services and final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder–d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved