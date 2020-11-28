George James Harvey, 98, of DuBois, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in loving care of his family.
Born February 19,1922, in the family farmhouse on the outskirts of DuBois, George was one of five children to the late William and Lizzie Harvey. He was predeceased by his siblings Clair, Celia, William "Bus," and Walter "Zork," many in-laws, and several nephews. He was married for 63½ years to Margaret Eleanor Hinderliter, who died in 2012.
George grew up on a farm that used kerosene lamps, a wood stove, and a water pump at the kitchen sink. He remembered the day that electric lines were connected to the family house. As a child, George attended the Gelnett School, a one-room school house, where he was often in charge of stoking the woodstove which provided heat to the classroom. He graduated from Sandy Township High School in 1940.
After high school, George helped build the Oklahoma-Salem Road on the outskirts of DuBois. He also worked in the logging industry using a horse to pull the logs out of the forest in Sabula. In January 1942, George was employed as a Carman apprentice for the B&O Railroad in DuBois. In November 1942, George joined the country's World War II effort with the U.S. Army. After completing basic training, he served in the European Theater of Operations in Algeria and Italy. He was discharged honorably at the end of the war in December 1945.
After the war, George completed the apprenticeship with the railroad in April 1949 as a qualified mechanic in heavy/light repairs to freight trains and equipment inspection, as well as welding. He became known as a master of his welding craft and was regularly requested for special projects. He was often called out at all hours to assist with train derailments. George worked at the railroad until his retirement in 1983 after 41 years of service with the Chessie Systems B&O Railroad.
In 1948, George married Margaret "Marge" in DuBois. With their family size increasing, he built their new home on Rockton Road with some assistance from Marge. The home was a short distance from the home in which he was raised. He would work daily constructing the house after putting in a full day's work on the railroad.
George had a green thumb and was known in the community for his beautiful garden which was often used as a landmark for directions. He loved to spend hours working in his large garden growing a variety of vegetables. In the fall, he would sell pumpkins by the honor system. His photo with his pumpkins was once featured by the Associated Press in newspapers across the country.
Many miles were spent walking through woods on cold winter days, as George enjoyed hunting with his sons and extended family. He also enjoyed trapping; selling the pelts to provide a little extra income for the family. Gardening and hunting were not only his passions, but a responsibility he took seriously to provide food for his large family.
George so loved nature, that he would go for regular walks in the woods to enjoy the beauty of creation. In addition, George enjoyed attending his children's various activities, as his work schedule allowed. He was a life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, spending many hours listening to Pirate baseball on the radio. In retirement, George and Marge enjoyed time with a large circle of friends for Saturday evenings of country music followed by late night eating, talking, and laughing, though their greatest joy was when their home was filled with their children and their families.
George valued education and offered all his children the opportunity to pursue higher education. He was always willing to help others without asking anything in return. He and Marge set the example for their children on the importance of family, and the value of hard work, gratitude, frugality, and humbleness.
George and Marge had seven children who they raised in DuBois and who survive: Susan McCarty (Richard) Mill Hall, PA; Gregory Harvey (Marie) Winfield, PA; Douglas Harvey (Estelle) Severn, MD; Cynthia Kunst (Arthur) Carlisle, PA; Jeffrey Harvey (Cathi) Pittsburgh, PA; Pamela Samanka (John) DuBois, PA; and Beverly Bogacki (Thomas) Reynoldsville, PA, as well as 18 grandchildren and 11 great grand-children. In addition, George is survived by in-laws Claudia Lyle, Mitzi Hinderliter, and Dan and Carol Hinderliter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Sam Bundy officiating. It can be viewed on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery East where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, with a memo: Education Fund, as a testament to George valuing education and in gratitude for the wonderful care provided while a resident.
