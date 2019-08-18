Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Gerald Wayne Fields Sr.


1946 - 2019
Gerald Wayne Fields Sr. Obituary
Gerald Wayne Fields Sr., age 73, of Brandy Camp Circle, Ridgway, PA, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on May 15, 1946, in St. Marys, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne and Betty Stubbs Fields. On March 2, 1968 he was married to Janine Bennett and she survives. Retired, Gerald had been employed as a die setter at Morgan Advanced Materials in St. Marys for 36 years. He was Methodist by faith and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, muscle cars, going for rides and bird watching.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Tami (Jeffrey) Rudy of Norwich, NY; three sons, Gerald W. Fields Jr. of St. Marys, Timothy (Sonya) Fields of DuBois, Chad (Amy) Fields of Penfield; brothers and sisters: Carey (Joyce) Fields of Brockport; Richard Fields of Brockport; Roger (Amy) Fields of DuBois; Darcy (Randy) Fields of Brockport; Cheri Lilja of Brandy Camp; Robin (Angie) Fields; Steven (Kellyann) Fields and Darren (Lisa) Fields, all of Brockway; Waynette (Bill) Whitmeyer of Greenville, PA and Brent (Debbie) Fields of Brockport. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Graham, Vaughn, Tyler, Katlynne, Samantha, Ethan, Ella, Emylee and three great-grandchildren, Drake, Ashton and Oliver. Gerald is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Marlon Fields.
There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Pastor Dave Nagele will conclude the evening with a Memorial Service at 8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Oncology and Hematology, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 18, 2019
