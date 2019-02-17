Geraldine Ciprich, 75, DuBois, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born November 25, 1943, in Cramer, PA. She was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Bertha (Hudzik) Oshenic.
She is survived by a sister Arlene (Heinrich "Henry") Babb of Willow Hill, PA.
Geraldine is a 1961 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She was the owner of O.C. Ceramics for many years. She enjoyed going to and participating in the local craft shows and she loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
She was Catholic by faith.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was also preceded in death by two husbands, Paul Petrosky and Fred Ciprich.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
