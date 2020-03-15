|
Gertrude Helen Crawford Buterbaugh Moyer, age 98, of Toby Road, Kersey, Pa., died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on April 1, 1921, in Beechwoods, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Milton and Alice Irene Snyder Crawford. Gertrude was married to Millard Robinson Buterbaugh on June 21, 1939, and he preceded her in death on March 24, 1945. She then married Merl David Moyer on July 31, 1950, and he preceded her in death on July 10, 1992. Retired, Gertrude worked in the cafeteria at the St. Marys Area High School. She attended the the Toby United Methodist Church, and enjoyed genealogy, crossword puzzles, Pittsburgh Pirate baseball games, Penn State football and traveling.
She is survived by three daughters, Joan Van Horn of Boalsburg, Pa., Gertrude (Robert) Finley of State College, Pa., Lois Jordan of Kersey, Pa.; a son, James (Susan) Moyer of Elma, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Harriet Moyer, also of Kersey; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husbands she is also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Buterbaugh and Jack Moyer as well as a son-in-law ,Emery Van Horn.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fox Township Ambulance Service.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Mar. 15, 2020