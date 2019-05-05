Glenn E. Smith, Jr., 83, of Penfield, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois after a lengthy illness. He was born June 12, 1935, in Ridgway, a son of the late Glenn and Lyda (Wolff) Smith, Sr.
In addition to his wife of 63 years Shelby J. (VanHorn) Smith, Glenn also leaves behind two children, Glenn E. (Elaine) Smith, III of Mercer and Luann Muth of Grampian; a brother, David Smith of Weedville; four sisters, Carol Erich of Weedville, Doris Moorehead of Weedville, Betty Marchiori of Brockway and Beatrice Hautzinger of Saratoga Springs, NY; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator, a machinist and mostly as a truck driver before retiring from David Millsop Trucking. He was a private pilot with instrument rating and lived in Bennett's Valley all his life.
Glenn was a member of the Gardner Hill Community Church and a member and past officer of the Hickory Grange. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and loved animals on his farm, including raising white tail deer.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Thomas; four brothers-in-law, Harold "Bud" Erich, Alton Wayne Moorehead, Prospero Marchiori, and Adolf Hautzinger; and a sister-in-law, Marcia Smith.
There will be no visitation.
A Memorial Service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Gardner Hill Community Church.
The family suggests memorials to the Gardner Hill Community Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on May 5, 2019