Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin
1949 - 2020
Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin, MD, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UPMC Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on Oct. 8, 1949 in Barbados, West Indies, he was the son of the late Cecil and Miriam (King) Austin.

He was married to his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie (Doane) Austin. She survives.

He was a veteran of the Armed Services United States Public Health Service, where he obtained the rank of Captain.

Dr. Austin was a family medicine physician at the DuBois Regional Medical Center/Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for the past 27 years.

He obtained his undergraduate degree from Eastern Nazarene College outside of Boston, Massachusetts. He received his medical degree from Tufts University Medical School in Boston.

Dr. Austin attended the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene. Coming from a family of cooks, he loved cooking and grilling and sharing his food with family and friends. He was a caring physician who was devoted to his patients. Above all, he loved his family and his church.

He is survived by a son, Gregory E.A. Austin II of Pittsburgh; four sisters: Maria, Eudene, Barbara and Gloria; one brother, Jeffrey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Cameron.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. and Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene, with Pastors Ron Biddle, George Tutor, and Bobby Thomas officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene Community Outreach Meal Program, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
