Gwendal "Bud" Wayne Leach passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2019. Bud resided in Luthersburg with his beloved wife of 40 years and his two dogs. Bud was born in Troutville on January 21st, 1936. He was preceded by Earl Mead Leach, Madeline Yohe Leach and his baby sister. Bud proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars, for 12 years. He retired working at a Coca-Cola factory in Nashville, TN. Bud is survived by his wife, Ann Elaine Leach, his seven step-children, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren. Bud loved spending time with his dogs Luke and Lily, spending time outside in his garden, having his morning coffee with his wife and spending time with his family who loved him very much. 'Til next time, Pappy.
There will be no service.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Apr. 20, 2019