Harry Snell Jr.
1935 - 2020
Harry Snell Jr., 84, of Emerickville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, October 16, 2020, while in his home.

He was born on October 30, 1935, to the late Harry Snell Sr. and Lottie B. (Yount) Snell in Emerickville, PA.

Harry attended Brookville High School with the class of 1953. He married Dorothy "Dot" Christine Jamison on May 5, 1954, in Emerickville, PA; Dot preceded him in passing on October 5, 2015.

Harry served his country with the U.S. Army for three years in the infantry, he went on to join the U.S. Navy Reserves where he served as a heavy equipment operator for eight years. Harry was also a member of the Local 66 Union for 45 years, where he helped with the construction of roads, bridges, hospitals, and much more. He worked in 33 counties in western Pennsylvania and an additional three counties in eastern Ohio.

Harry was a Christian man and a member of the Emerickville Church of God. He was also a member of the VFW, lifetime member of the NRA, a past member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles, and member of the Moose and Elks Clubs in Reynoldsville and Clarion.

Harry is survived by five sons: Allen "Dean" (Linda) Snell; Edward A. Snell; Richard "Dick" C. (Karen) Snell; Harry "Skip" Snell III; Robert "Bob" J. Snell; and four daughters: Shirley Ann Neff; Donna J. Schwartz; Nancy L. (William) Robinson; Teri (Dennis) Walburn; 29 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Gary Sheesley. Military honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at the Church of God Cemetery, Emerickville, Jefferson County, PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/38819 into your web browser.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 17, 2020.
