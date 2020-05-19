On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Harry Wesley Heverley passed away suddenly while in the care of staff at St. John's Regional Medical Center, Oxnard, CA, without family members present due to Covid-19 restrictions.



Harry was born on June 16, 1941, in DuBois, PA, to the late G.W. Heverley and Dorothy (Keller) Heverley. He was a graduate of Sandy High School, DuBois, PA, in 1959. We are devastated and left to mourn his death but celebrate his life.



Harry is survived by his wife, Joy (Gollan) Heverley of 53 years, who he adored, his daughter Renee Spicer, son Robert Heverley, three grandchildren, Danielle (David) Mulligan, Haley Spicer, Ashley Spicer and great-granddaughter, Jayleen Kay. Also, surviving is Harry's sister, Sandra (Dan) Heverley Marin-Reay, Lance Heverley (Jean Cilladi), Jeff (Robin) Heverley and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was infant brother, Daniel Lee Heverley.



Harry was a US Navy Chief Petty Officer whose lineage has been traced back to Revolutionary War patriots on both sides of his family. He retired after 28 years of service as a Seabee. Harry met his wife, Joy, a native of Christchurch, New Zealand, following his second assignment to Antarctica, marrying his sweetheart on April 1, 1967, while assigned to Christchurch. Heverley Nunatak, a small peak in Antarctica, was named in honor of Harry's service as a winter party member at the South Pole as well as two other assignments at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, by the US-ACAN. Following his retirement from the Navy in 1988, he worked for the city of Oxnard Facilities Maintenance Department until 2004. Harry enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, riding the bus to Chumash Casino and going to dinner at Yolanda's in Oxnard. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, Harry was cremated without a formal funeral. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



Until we meet again Harry, Rest In Peace. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not meant to be, he gently took you by his hand and said please come home with me." A special thanks to Oncologist, Dr. Lynn Kong and her staff for taking care of Harry since 2009.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store