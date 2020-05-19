Harry Wesley Heverley
1941 - 2020
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Harry Wesley Heverley passed away suddenly while in the care of staff at St. John's Regional Medical Center, Oxnard, CA, without family members present due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Harry was born on June 16, 1941, in DuBois, PA, to the late G.W. Heverley and Dorothy (Keller) Heverley. He was a graduate of Sandy High School, DuBois, PA, in 1959. We are devastated and left to mourn his death but celebrate his life.

Harry is survived by his wife, Joy (Gollan) Heverley of 53 years, who he adored, his daughter Renee Spicer, son Robert Heverley, three grandchildren, Danielle (David) Mulligan, Haley Spicer, Ashley Spicer and great-granddaughter, Jayleen Kay. Also, surviving is Harry's sister, Sandra (Dan) Heverley Marin-Reay, Lance Heverley (Jean Cilladi), Jeff (Robin) Heverley and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was infant brother, Daniel Lee Heverley.

Harry was a US Navy Chief Petty Officer whose lineage has been traced back to Revolutionary War patriots on both sides of his family. He retired after 28 years of service as a Seabee. Harry met his wife, Joy, a native of Christchurch, New Zealand, following his second assignment to Antarctica, marrying his sweetheart on April 1, 1967, while assigned to Christchurch. Heverley Nunatak, a small peak in Antarctica, was named in honor of Harry's service as a winter party member at the South Pole as well as two other assignments at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, by the US-ACAN. Following his retirement from the Navy in 1988, he worked for the city of Oxnard Facilities Maintenance Department until 2004. Harry enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, riding the bus to Chumash Casino and going to dinner at Yolanda's in Oxnard. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, Harry was cremated without a formal funeral. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Until we meet again Harry, Rest In Peace. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not meant to be, he gently took you by his hand and said please come home with me." A special thanks to Oncologist, Dr. Lynn Kong and her staff for taking care of Harry since 2009.

Published in Tri-County Sunday from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life
May 14, 2020
It was an honor taking care of you Mr. Heaverly. You will surely be missed. My condolences to Mrs. Heaverly and her family in this difficult and trying time. Eternal rest grant unto his soul O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May He rest in peace. Amen.
Bryan
May 12, 2020
Harry was a dear friend of our Chumash Bingo team. He came to my window and we talked for at least 20 min each time, then he realized I needed to work, we laughed. God bless you my friend. Prayers and love to Joy and family
Frances Montgomery
May 9, 2020
To All The Heverley Family
Rosanne and I send our hart felt condolences, Harry's passing was not only unexpected but it makes it extremely harder during this pandemic, so so sad.

I had the great honor and good fortune of meeting, working and playing with Harry. You see I was working for the City of Oxnard when I first met Harry, we both worked for Facilities. Harry was the most likable person you could every meet.

You see our shop was a tight team and we all work extremely well together. Harry was given the nick name Old Dude and I will be the first to say that was totally out of respect for the man. In our Division you had to earn a nick name, its was a sign of respect.

Harry retired just a few years ahead of me but that didn't stop us from remaining life long friends. One of our favorite things to do in retirement was playing golf, and boy did we play, three days a week at the CB Base, I will miss our playing times.

Old Dude was funny, if you were to ask anyone and I mean anyone what they remember most about Old Dude was his ability to tell a story. I think that's what endeared him to most. That man could tell a story, I will miss his story telling.

I could go on an on about Old Dude, I could tell you story's about work, about golf, about fishing but what I really want to tell you is that Harry was my Friend and when I think of him I will smile, and what better thing in life than putting a smile on someones face. I'll be smiling a lot.

I will miss you my Friend, until we meet again, to play another round of golf and just talk.

Love You Old Dude, RIP

Dave Mesa, Facilities
David Mesa
May 9, 2020
We had the privilege of being stationed with Harry and his family in Australia. We had some of the best times of our lives with Harry and Joy. You will always be in our thoughts Harry.
Dan and Gina Brown
