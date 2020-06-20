Helen L. (North) Burkett
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen L. (North) Burkett, 97, DuBois, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Oct. 17, 1922, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Mabel O. (Hand) North.

On Nov. 28, 1941, she married Lloyd J. Burkett Jr. in Kittanning, PA. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1999.

Helen graduated from Sandy Township High School. She worked for Montgomery Wards for 15 years. Helen was young at heart and enjoyed doing ceramics, going to local concerts, and playing cards and dominoes. At her time of death, Helen was the longest living member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women's Society.

Helen is survived by two children, Randy J. (Carol) Burkett, St. Louis, Missouri, and Patricia Ann Burkett-Aurand, Warren, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Scott, Steven, Rodney, and Ryan Aurand, Susan Aurand-Thomas, Tracy Robertson-Ben, George, Brian, and Jeffrey Robertson, and Meredith Burkett, as well as nineteen great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lee Burkett-Robertson, her son-in-law, Richard Aurand, and her great-granddaughter, Emily Robertson.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion UMC, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved