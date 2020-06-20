Helen L. (North) Burkett, 97, DuBois, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Oct. 17, 1922, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Mabel O. (Hand) North.
On Nov. 28, 1941, she married Lloyd J. Burkett Jr. in Kittanning, PA. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1999.
Helen graduated from Sandy Township High School. She worked for Montgomery Wards for 15 years. Helen was young at heart and enjoyed doing ceramics, going to local concerts, and playing cards and dominoes. At her time of death, Helen was the longest living member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women's Society.
Helen is survived by two children, Randy J. (Carol) Burkett, St. Louis, Missouri, and Patricia Ann Burkett-Aurand, Warren, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Scott, Steven, Rodney, and Ryan Aurand, Susan Aurand-Thomas, Tracy Robertson-Ben, George, Brian, and Jeffrey Robertson, and Meredith Burkett, as well as nineteen great-grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lee Burkett-Robertson, her son-in-law, Richard Aurand, and her great-granddaughter, Emily Robertson.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion UMC, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 20, 2020.