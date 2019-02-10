Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen R. LaBenne. View Sign

Helen R. LaBenne, age 91, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.

Born on July, 5, 1927, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Rita (Wojtowicz) Makofka.

In February of 1955 she married LeRoy J. "Roy" LaBenne. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2010.

Helen worked at the Penn Traffic store on Main Street in DuBois for many years until its closing.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her twin daughters, Jeanne Clark and her husband George and Joanne Wachob and her husband Greg, both of DuBois, PA; four grandchildren: Jessica Morgan and her husband Greg, Stephanie Conrad, George Clark and his wife Ashley and Jeremy Clark; 15 great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Stephen and Walter Makofka and Leo Makowka; five sisters: Genevieve Makofka, Stella Cheslock, Stephanie Sette, Rozy Carlini and Josephine Carpin; and one granddaughter, Mary Suzanne Clark.

There will be no public visitation.

A private family funeral service will be held with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/ or St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

