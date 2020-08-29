1/1
Col. Howard Martin Koppenhaver
1931 - 2020
Col. Howard Martin Koppenhaver USMC (Ret), 89, of Aubrey, TX, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Aubrey, TX.

Col. Koppenhaver was born March 14, 1931, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, PA to Marvin and Hannah Jane (Bloom) Koppenhaver. He graduated from Fox Township High School in Kersey, PA in 1949 and enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He was commissioned in 1953 and attained the rank of Colonel before retiring after over 32 years of service. Howard married Esther May Cox on Aug. 4, 1954, in Edinburg, PA. Their marriage was blessed for 66 years.

As a genealogist, Col. Koppenhaver learned that he was a descendant of William Bloom, one of the early settlers of Clearfield County.

Col. Koppenhaver is survived by his wife Esther; son, James Koppenhaver of Buffalo Grove, IL; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Col. Koppenhaver was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Hannah; two sons, Karl and Keith; three brothers, Walter Bloom, James Koppenhaver and Carl Koppenhaver; and three sisters, Inez Cummins, Elsie Suhan Hodde and Ruth Koppenhaver.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Slay Memorial Chapel in Aubrey, TX. Interment will be at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Slay Memorial Funeral Center
Slay Memorial Funeral Center
400 S HIGHWAY 377
Aubrey, TX 76227
(940) 365-7529
