Infant Hunter C. Wright of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



He was the son of Daniel and Maria (Duttry) Wright and the brother of Aubree and Annie Wright.



He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Kirk and Nancy Duttry of Reynoldsville, paternal grandparents, Mark and Pamela Wright of Ridgway, great-grandparents, Evelyn Hoare of Reynoldsville, Fred and Pauline Duttry of Falls Creek, PA and Sonya Wright of Ridgway, uncle Jason Duttry and his wife, Ashlee, uncle Timothy Wright and his wife, Heidi, and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wayne Wright, Theodore and Evelyn Lindenmuth and Richard Hoare.



There will be no public visitation or funeral service.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



Memorials may be made in Hunter's name to Hope After Loss, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.



