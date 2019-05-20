Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Adina Dow. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Church of Our Savior 400 Liberty Blvd DuBois , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ina Adina Dow passed away at the age of 94 on December 21, 2018 in Salinas, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles. She is survived by her daughters Denise (Bob) Mraule of Salinas, CA, and Charla Randall of Mountain House, CA; grandchildren Brian Murphy of Chicago, IL, Staci (Mike) Fetz of Mountain House, CA, and Meghan Murphy of Chicago, IL; great-granddaughter Hadley Fetz of Mountain House, CA; brother Charles Hunter of Peoria, AZ; and several Dow & Hunter nieces and nephews spread out all over the country.

She fell in love with Pennsylvania 30+ years ago when her beloved Jim Wilson introduced her to his family. In the year 2000, Ina began spending half of the year in the Brockway area and always looked forward to being here. Her friendly neighbors also became a part of her family, especially David Buchanan of Brockway, who she considered as a second grandson. She was a member of Church of Our Savior in DuBois and treasured her many wonderful Pennsylvania friends who she also considered a part of her family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 2, 2019 at Church of Our Savior, 400 Liberty Blvd., DuBois. For more information, please contact Church of Our Savior, (814) 371-8810.

