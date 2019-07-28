|
|
Jaclyn Marie Wisor, 22, Reynoldsville, passed away at home.
Born October 29, 1996, in DuBois, she was the daughter of Jack L. and Laurie (Ellinger) Wisor. They survive.
Jaclyn graduated from Jeff Tech's Cosmetology Program in 2015. She was employed as a hairstylist at different salons in the area. Jaclyn was Protestant by faith.
She was friendly and kind to everyone she met. She was creative and loved to draw and write. She was funny,always making her friends and cousins laugh. She loved animals - her rescued horse, Micah, and her many family dogs and cats through the years.
She enjoyed camping with her family and cousins, and fishing with her dad. She was God's special gift of Love to her family and friends. We are blessed to have had our angel for the short time we did.
In addition to her parents, Jaclyn is survived by numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet Ellinger, and her paternal grandfather, "NONO" Roy Wisor.
All services are private and will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on July 28, 2019