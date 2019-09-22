|
James "Jim" Delbert Shofestall, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
He was born March 19, 1925, to William F. and Florence E. (Smith) Shofestall in Red Bank Township, Clarion County, PA. Jim attended Clarion-Limestone High School and then continued his education and received his master's degree. On August 30, 1947, he married Beulah Mae (Burns) Shofestall who preceded him in passing on October 23, 2010.
He taught in the science departments at Clarion-Limestone and Clarion University. He later retired and worked on the family farm.
Jim was a member of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica, Pa. He was a member of the Pinecrest Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and being with friends. He also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
He was very inquisitive and interested in learning and teaching. He loved visiting and talking with people, especially his family.
Jim is survived by two brothers, Ed Shofestall, Max (Anita) Shofestall; two granddaughters, Harvest Moon (Brian) Wickenden, Molly Siegel; two grandsons; Ken (Katharine) Siegel, Matthew Siegel; and two great-grandchildren; Isabella Wickenden and Sophia Wickenden. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his son; James Andrew Shofestall; daughter; Sandra Kay Siegel; brother; John D. Shofestall and sister; Noreen J. Beers.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2pm – 5pm, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home Ltd, 345 Main Street., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Pisgah Presbyterian Church, 36 Church St, Corsica, PA, 15829 beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Steven Hendrickson.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pisgah Presbyterian Church.
