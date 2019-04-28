James "Maxx" Hunter 77, of Marienville, PA, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.
He was a well known area locksmith and owner of Hunter Safe and Lock.
Friends will be received on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA.
A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 5 p.m. with the Pastor Henry Scoff officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson County
For more information go to www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Apr. 28, 2019