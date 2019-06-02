James R. "Jim" Pratt, age 61, of Hyde, PA, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on May 18, 1958 in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Russell J. Pratt, MD and Emma M. (Tomlin) Kokinda.
On August 21, 2004, he married Corrinna A. "Cori" (Beck) Pratt. She survives.
Jim worked at PMG Manufacturing in Philipsburg, PA.
Jim loved to ride his Harley and like to "tinker." He could fix anything. He also enjoyed working on race cars and the outdoors, especially hunting.
He is survived by two children, James and Jannell Pratt, and a sister, Lauren Lundgren and her husband Dr. Eric of DuBois, PA.
There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on June 2, 2019