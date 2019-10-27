|
Janet L. Young, age 83, of Falls Creek, Pa., died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her home.
Born on October 27, 1935 in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Hilliard) Allshouse.
On January 21, 1968, she married Eugene H. "Shiner" Young. He survives.
Janet was a homemaker and a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Falls Creek where she was a member of St. Bernard's Rosary Society.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela L. Young and Jeff Weaver of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Marsha A. Disselhoff and her husband Steve of Sabula, Pa.; two sisters, Barbara Fantaski and her husband Jim of Panama City, Fla., and Donna Leigh and her husband Wayne of Burlington, Mass.; two grandchildren, Erica and Alex Young; a great-grandchild, Cole Senior and close companion and caregiver Sharon Campbell and her husband John of Falls Creek, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James L. Crawford; her son, Eric Young; and her grandson, Dylan Young.
A scriptural wake service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from the funeral home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, 205 Taylor Ave., Falls Creek, PA 15840 and/or Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 27, 2019