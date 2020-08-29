1/1
Janet M. Droney
Janet M. Droney, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She and her husband, Bernard E. Droney, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Lash) Karr.

Janet received a bachelor's degree in library science and history from Clarion University. She was employed as a librarian in the Penn State Arts Library and also taught history at St. Francis Academy for Girls. She later worked as the receptionist at Ellis Opticians.

A member of East Hills Moravian Church, she was very active in the social ministries of the Women's Fellowship. She also taught Sunday school and served as an Elder. She was a volunteer at Meals On Wheels for many years.

Surviving with her husband, are a son, Michael of Bethlehem; and a daughter, Michelle Turner, and her husband Harry of Lititz. She was predeceased by a son, Bernard Clair, in 2000.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

4 entries
August 24, 2020
Sis Jan will be dearly missed. Janet never missed sending a card on a holiday (St. Pat's, Easter, Christmas, birthday, etc.) with a note full of updates of the family's lives and stickers that celebrate the occasion. She had a beautiful soul. May you rest in peace Sis.

My deepest sympathy to her family. Eileen McFarland
Eileen McFarland
Sister
August 24, 2020
Mike and family. So sorry for your loss. May the peace of God that passes all understanding, comfort your hearts and give you peace.
Stew Smith
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
Mrs. Droney loved books and took the time to get to know the likes and dislikes of the girls who passed through the SFA library. She introduced me to some great authors and I will forever appreciate the gentle kindness she showed all of us.
Janet Barry
Student
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laurie Boucher
Friend
