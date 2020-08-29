Janet M. Droney, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She and her husband, Bernard E. Droney, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Lash) Karr.
Janet received a bachelor's degree in library science and history from Clarion University. She was employed as a librarian in the Penn State Arts Library and also taught history at St. Francis Academy for Girls. She later worked as the receptionist at Ellis Opticians.
A member of East Hills Moravian Church, she was very active in the social ministries of the Women's Fellowship. She also taught Sunday school and served as an Elder. She was a volunteer at Meals On Wheels for many years.
Surviving with her husband, are a son, Michael of Bethlehem; and a daughter, Michelle Turner, and her husband Harry of Lititz. She was predeceased by a son, Bernard Clair, in 2000.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.