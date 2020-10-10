Janette Muir Whiteford Neate, 93, of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, in her home in Burgettstown where she has resided the past eight years.



She was born on May 14, 1927, in Toronto, Ontario Canada, a daughter of the late John Muir and Josephine Brice Whiteford.



A 1951 graduate of Victoria University in Toronto, she worked as a teenager during WWII for Campbell's Soup and the Canadian Arsenal assembling triggers and trigger guards where she met her husband. In the 1950's, she worked for the Ontario Research Foundation before moving to the United States in 1959. Upon moving to the U.S., she resided in Erie before moving to DuBois in 1961, where she raised her family and served as the head librarian for the DuBois Public Library from 1974 until her retirement in 1991.



Mrs. Neate was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois and traveled extensively through Canada, the United States and Europe until her 80's. She loved to read, knit and had a love of water, living on Lake Ontario, Erie and Treasure Lake in DuBois throughout her life.



Her husband, Roy A. Neate, who she married on April 26, 1952, preceded her in death on July 31, 2001.



She is survived by her two devoted daughters Sheila Repole and husband Tom of Burgettstown, PA and Barbara Mulkeen and husband Tom of Wyomissing, PA; two grandsons Matthew and Mark Mulkeen; sister-in-laws Mary Corrigan of Alberta, Canada and Patricia Templeman of Ontario, Canada; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Her family is extremely grateful to Amedysis Hospice for the loving care they provided to Janette.



To honor Mrs. Neate's wishes and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services and interment in the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois will be held privately for her immediate family.



Due to her love of reading, those wishing to remember Mrs. Neate in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.



