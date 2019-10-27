Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis E. (White) Cook


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janis E. (White) Cook Obituary
Janis E. (White) Cook, 85, of Clarington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October, 20, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1934, to the late Abraham Cory and Eileen B. (Varley) White. Janis was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dalph O. Cook. Janis retired from Brookville Glove Factory and was a member of Eastern Star and an active member of the Brookville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janis enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and various crafting activities. She was an avid Steelers and Iowa Hawkeye football fan, and in her pursuit of the study of genealogy. Janis had many friends and was active in various social media arenas. Janis will be missed by her family and friends.
Janis is survived by her two children, Cynthia (Michael) Showers and Arthur (Alia) Cook, and three grandchildren, Cody Showers, Skyler Showers, and Barbara Cook.
In addition to her husband and parents, Janis is preceded in passing by her two brothers, Ronald White and Richard White.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville Relief Society of the Brookville branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville PA, 15825. Online condolences may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now