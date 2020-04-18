|
|
Joan E. (Brumberg) Williams, 88, of DuBois, PA passed away peacefully March 29, 2020. Born December 18, 1931, she was the daughter of Merle and Marion (Jones) Brumberg. She is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Williams; a brother, Ronald Brumberg; three daughters: Janice (William) Fitzsimmons, Sandra E. Britt and Elizabeth R. McElhatten; 5 grandchildren: Ami (Rick) Tarburton, Sean (Pamela) Fitzsimmons, Travis (Tenille) Radzyminski, Shannon Radzyminski, Kelsey (Tracy) Lalonde; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces Sue (Dave) Welsh, Cindy (Paul) Galluzzi, Dawn (Mike) Reitz, and nephew Greg (Vicki) Calhoun.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Sheley.
The family would like to express our thanks to the administration and staff of DuBois Nursing Home for their help, support and kindness.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Apr. 18, 2020