Joan (Marshall) Leis, 90, passed away peacefully July 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Luthersburg, PA (Brady Township) to Arthur and Grace Marshall (Huey) of Luthersburg.
She married her longtime friend and love, Howard Leis, in June of 1955, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Joan loved to be around her friends and family. She was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church. She would often be found playing various card games with friends, taking dance lessons, or listening to country music while she bird-watched from the comfort of her sun-room.
For many years, Joan worked at Lakewood Hospital in Ohio as a secretary.
Joan and Howard had one child named Gregg Douglas Leis in 1956 who preceded her death in 1972. Joan had one brother, Gene Marshall who preceded her death in 2007. Nephew, Brent Marshall, preceded her death in 2008.
She is survived by her brother and wife, Dennis and Barbara Marshall, of Columbus, Ohio, sister-in-law, Rose Marshall of DuBois; niece and husband, Jessica (Marshall) and Jim Sutton of Geneva, New York, Melinda (Marshall) and Craig Cramer of York, PA; Amy Marshall of DuBois; great-niece and nephews, Shelby Peters (Marshall), Meg Cramer, Steven Marshall and Cayden Cramer; plus five great-great nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.
A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, North Olmstead, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to continue the arts, music, and crafts program for the current residents of the DuBois Village Assisted Living to enjoy. The DuBois Village Assisted Living address is 282 S. 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801. Joan enjoyed these activities and games with her new friends while the residents were forced to stay in due to the pandemic.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.