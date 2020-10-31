Raymond Joel "Joe" McNutt, 64, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his second home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Joe was a lifelong resident of the area. He was born on Dec. 7, 1955, in Brookville, a son of the late Donald M. and Mary (McBride) McNutt.
He grew up near Heath Station and Sigel. He was a 1974 graduate of Brookville High School.
On Oct. 18, 1980, he married Melora McDaniel McNutt at the EUM Church in Brookville. She survives, as do their daughters, Laurelee (Michael) Harper and Molly (Jon Rollinger) McNutt of Brookville and Jennifer (Tyler Gartner) McNutt of Hilton Head Island; grandchildren Bay and Violet Harper and Sloane and Gibson Gartner. Also surviving are siblings Don "D.J." McNutt (Patricia), Jim McNutt (Christy), Cathy Raybuck (Laird), Ted McNutt (friend, Michelle) and many nieces and nephews. His family, on both his and Melora's sides, was the center of his life.
Joe spent more than 40 years painting the interiors and exteriors of Brookville area homes and businesses, owning and operating McNutt Painting Company and McNutt Paint and Decorating retail store. One of his most proud transformations was updating the Pickering street property from a paint store to a wellness center. After selling his business, he continued to enjoy painting with his crew. Those times and friendships were a true highlight of his life. His mission was for fairness and high-quality work. Restoring old buildings, clocks, and other antiques was a life long passion. He loved caring for his property, the Lollipop Farm, along with Melora. The farm has been a showcase to anyone who ever has spent time there. To Joe, running his "Green Marlene" John Deere tractor with the brush hog to groom his fields and woodland paths was a good-weather delight, not a chore. He shared his passion for these projects with his family. Besides working hard, he spent time every year with his family and friends going to the beach. Some of the best lessons in life were spoken on the shores of the Atlantic. He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, unique sense of humor, and unwavering presence. He was a man of few words but those words have left an indelible mark. His legacy lives on in all of us.
Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. In classic Joe wisdom, he would prefer that you make a contribution to your own retirement account or a charity of your choice
