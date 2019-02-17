John A. Boyer, 71, Sykesville, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at DuBois Nursing Home. He was born August 24, 1947 in Punxsutawney, PA. He was the son of the late Jay and Pauline (Geist) Boyer.
He was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Having climbed the ladder over the many years of employment in the coal industry with various employers, John started as an equipment operator and ended as a Supervisor at Energy Resources. He was very artistic and enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, and fixing mechanical things. John was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brookville.
John is survived by two daughters, Stacy (Jim) Boyer-Davis of Marquette, MI, and Heather (Jacob) Dodd of Brookville; a sister, Patricia (Delmas) Burkett of Oliveburg; two nieces, Barb Boyer and Michelle ""Boo"" Lorenzo; seven nephews: Dave, Scott and Bradley Boyer, Terry and Craig Clark, and Delmas and Sheldon Burkett; one granddaughter, Autumn Boyer; and his special caregiver, Connie Walker.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Lorenzo and a brother, William.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brookville.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Feb. 17, 2019