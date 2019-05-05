Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 (814)-236-2872 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville 300 State St Curwensville , PA 16833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Adam Weber, 77, of Reynoldsville, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Born September 11, 1941 in Bloom Township, Grampian, he was the son of Darrel and Wilda (Bish) Weber. Mr. Weber was the former co-owner and operator of Pace Precision Products of DuBois. He was a graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, PA.

He was a former member of the Clearfield and DuBois Jaycees, a member of the NRA, a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and was an avid golfer.

On July 22, 1961 in the Oak Ridge Union Church he wed the former Patricia Witherow who survives, along with four children. John A. Weber Jr. and wife Sarah of Green, OH, Gary L. Weber and wife Wendy of Rockton, Janice M. Haas and husband Robert of Erie and Michael S. Weber and wife Renee of DuBois.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, a great-grandson and six siblings: Jean Freyer of Yardly, PA, Donna Chittister of Rutherfordton, NC, Irene Kendall, Lewis Weber and wife Mona and Lee Weber and wife Judy all of Grampian and Lenore Henry and husband Calvin of Stump Creek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Armstrong.

Funeral Services for John Weber will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 5 p.m., with the Reverend Larry Armstrong Officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Scholarship Fund 750 E. King Street Lancaster, PA 17602.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

