John B. "Jack" Calvert Jr., 86, DuBois, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 23, 1933, he was the son of the late John "Jack" and Ruth (Betton) Calvert Sr.
On Dec. 12, 1953, he married Verda Aleen Reasinger in DuBois. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2019.
Jack graduated from Sandy High School in 1951. He worked on the B & O Railroad for 25 years and then in construction as a laborer for 20 years. Jack was an avid fan of any Pittsburgh sports team, and he enjoyed golfing, walking, going to the YMCA, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Olympic Club and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Gary) Peterson, DuBois, three grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Carr, Erika Checchio, and Garret Peterson and his fiancé, Leya, and five great-grandchildren, Axton, Zoren, and Valla Carr and Maddox and Carson Checchio. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Calvert, and his son, Brad Calvert.
Friends and family will be received Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following Tuesday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Clint Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
