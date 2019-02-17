John C. Disselhoff, age 64, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Disselhoff.
Born on March 4, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Christopher and Janet (Freidman) Disselhoff.
John was an on the road truck driver.
He is survived by three children, Johny Disselhoff, Greg Disselhoff and Chris McCord, and siblings: Steve Disselhoff and his wife Marsha, DuBois, PA; Lori Dillinger and her husband Terry, Parma, OH; Bill Disselhoff, Waterloo, IA; and Vicki McCord, Hurricane, WV.
There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Feb. 17, 2019