1/1
John "Bud" Sullivan
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Bud" Sullivan, 86, of DuBois, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Edna and John W. Sullivan on July 28, 1933, in DuBois.

Bud graduated from DuBois High School in 1951 and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Following his military service, he worked for Bell of Pennsylvania/Verizon for 43 years before retiring in 1992.

He married the love of his life, Ruth (Johnston) Sullivan, in 1957. Bud is survived by his wife and their three sons and wives: Mark and Janet, DuBois, Barry and Laurie, Harrisburg, and Scott and Suzie, DuBois. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Bud's talent and joy in life was his amazing ability to help others through volunteering in his hometown. Whether he was supporting local boys learning life skills through the Boy Scouts of America, serving the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois, donating over 34 gallons of blood through the Red Cross, or sharing his sense of humor with family and friends, he was an encouraging, dedicated presence.

Bud was extremely proud that his sons and grandsons all earned the rank of Eagle Scout. It was through his support, encouragement, and example that each of the boys have strived to uphold his high ideals. Bud himself was awarded the BSA Bucktail Council Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor given in adult scouting, for his 40+ years of dedicated work within the council.

A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 5 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A memorial service will take place Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church (Scribner Ave., DuBois) with Rev. Alfred Wilson and LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will follow in Morningside Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

The family requests that financial tributes be directed to the Bud Sullivan Honorarium Fund, Boy Scouts of America, 209 First Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved