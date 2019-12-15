|
Brookville native John William "Bill' Moore, who was born on March 7, 1928, passed away on July 1, 2019. After a rapid decline due to liver failure, he passed away in the home of his youngest daughter and son-in-law (Ginger and Steve Sillhart) in Wyomissing, Pa., on July 1, 2019. A visitation was held at the John Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg on July 5. The funeral service took place at The First Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, Pa., where he had been a longtime member and elder, on July 6.
The son of the late John and Josie Moore of Brookville, he was a farmer and a teacher at Brookville Area High School during the 1940s and 1950s. Upon leaving Brookville, he was employed as a professor at Bucknell University and resided in Lewisburg, Pa., for the remainder of his life with his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Laura "Phil" Moore.
He was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Margaret (Moore) Frey.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Catherine (Moore) McCoy, Virginia (Moore) Means; three children, William A. Moore and wife Nancy, Laura Josie Moore, and Virginia (Ginger) Sillhart and husband Stephen; and four grandchildren, Laura Moore, Holly Moore, Molly Sillhart, and John Sillhart.
Cards for the family may be sent to: The Moore Family c/o Ginger Sillhart 1501 Old Mill Rd. Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Dec. 15, 2019