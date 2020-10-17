1/1
Joseph L. Pierce
1955 - 2020
Joseph L. Pierce, 64, formerly of Mountain Run Road, DuBois, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at UPMC Altoona after a lengthy illness.

He was born December 14, 1955, in DuBois, a son of the late Joseph Lamar and Sarah Ann (Henry ) Pierce.

Joseph was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports.

Joseph leaves behind two sons, Stephen Pierce of Reynoldsville and Leonard Pierce of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Rex Pierce of Meadville and Scott (Randee) Pierce of Texas; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was also preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and William.

Joseph lived in the Penfield area for 38 years.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will follow on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois.

Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard at Morningside Cemetery at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamileyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements under the direction of the Leo Nedza a Funeral Home of DuBois.

Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
