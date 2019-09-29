|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Corrine Poole, 79, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Poole was born March 2, 1940 in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jesse W. Hannah and Corrine Hannah.
She was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School, Class of 1958.
She worked with her husband as the officer manager for Lynn Poole Tax Service in Winchester for 37 years but her pride and joy was her grandson, Austin Silfies.
She married Blaine A. Shobert on February 28, 1959 in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Later, she married Lynn M. Poole on January 1, 1982 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania and relocated to Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband of 37 years are her daughter, Valerie K. (Shobert) Silfies and her husband, Ronald, of Berryville, VA; a grandson, Austin C. Silfies and grand dog, Buddy; two sisters, Betty L. Dinger (Charles) of Hammondsport, NY and Connie L. (William) Wolfe of Denver, NC; one brother, Chadwick W. Hannah (Chris) of Brookville, PA; three step-daughters, Janiece Jansen of Hamilton, VA, Jacinda Smeltzer of Stephens City, VA, and Jaketta Madlock of Fort Wayne, IN; a step-son, Randall Poole of Berryville, VA; and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P. M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Mr. John Wilbur and Mr. Tylar Jayne officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 and to , 1833 Plaza Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Sept. 29, 2019