Kay L. Blose
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay L. Blose, 80, DuBois, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.

Born Jan. 10, 1940, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Lois (Rosella Aljoe) Bundy.

On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Albert "Abe" Blose in DuBois. He survives.

Kay graduated from Sandy High School in 1957. She retired from Prudential Insurance as an associate office manager. Kay participated in Yesteryear Car Club and volunteered for the Wounded Warriors Project. She loved going to craft shows, car cruises, and yard sales, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Kay was a member of First United Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by three children: Sharon (Charles) Miles, DuBois; Brad (Jermone) Blose, San Diego, California; and Scott (Rhonda) Blose, DuBois; three grandchildren: Eric Blose and his fiancé, Nicole, Pittsburgh; Alexandra (Jacob) Beers, Clarion; and Emily Miles, DuBois; two sisters, Beverly (John) Caine and Patricia Bundy, all of DuBois; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Nagele officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center or Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, or to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved