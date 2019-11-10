Home

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
For more information about
Kenneth Collins
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Brockway Church of God
85 Charnisky Drive
Brockway, PA
Kenneth LeRoy Collins


1926 - 2019
Kenneth LeRoy Collins Obituary
Kenneth LeRoy Collins, age 93, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Westville, Pa., to the late Duncan and Sarah (Morris) Collins on June 2, 1926.
After working for 44 years at Ol Brockway, he moved to Sebring, Fla., and became a resident in 1989. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and taking cruises. His favorite pastime was landscaping and working around his home. He was of the Methodist faith and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Collins of Sebring, Fla.; daughter, Sandra Nulf (David) of Pennsylvania; son, Todd Collins of Florida; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Wilson, one sister and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at the Brockway Church of God on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Brockway Church of God.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Nov. 10, 2019
