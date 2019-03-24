Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Laird K. Snyder, age 72, of Falls Creek, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, while in the comfort of his home.

He was born April 1, 1946 in Washington Twp., Jefferson County, PA, to the late Paul E. and Mary A. (Faith) Snyder. On September 20, 1969, he married Karen (Fillhart) Snyder; she survives him.

Laird was an active member of the Falls Creek Presbyterian where he served as an Elder. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 0017 and the of Military

For over twenty years he owned and operated L & K Enterprises. He then went to work for various propane companies and eventually retired from Moore Propane Co., LLC, in Falls Creek, PA.

Laird loved the outdoors, specifically hunting, fishing, going to camp, and riding his four-wheelers. Above all else, Laird loved his family.

In addition to his wife Karen, Laird is survived by one son, Keith Snyder and his granddaughter, Emilee; he loved them both so much. He made sure to always tell Emilee that he "loved her to the moon and back honey!" He is also survived by his godson, Bernard P. Snyder Jr.

Laird was the last surviving member of his immediate family and in addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers: Bernard P. Snyder, William W. Snyder, Donald E. Snyder, Richard Snyder; one sister, Joann Ritter; brother-in-law, Harry E. Hetrick; and father-in-law, Harold Fillhart.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 12 noon – 2 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 2 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Full military honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Laird's name to the Falls Creek Presbyterian Church, or to Roseville Independent Chapel, or to the Falls Creek Fire Department.

