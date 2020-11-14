Leonard Clair Britton, 90, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while at his home surrounded by family.
Leonard was born on August 30, 1930, to the late Albert William and Lulu Blanche (Reitz) Britton in Beechwoods, PA.
On August 18, 1956, Leonard married Joyce Askey in Brockway, PA; she survives him.
He worked at Owens Illinois in Brockway, PA, until retirement. He was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. Leonard enjoyed being outside, gardening, and especially liked to work with his flowers. Leonard's family was the most important part of his life and he loved spending time with his beloved wife and daughter.
In addition to his wife, Leonard is survived by one daughter, Debbie Britton of Falls Creek, PA.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in passing by three brothers: Enlow Britton; Ernest Britton; Robert Britton; two sisters, Isabelle Britton and Ethel Britton; and two special buddies, "Fella" and "Angel."
All services will be held private to the family, in accordance with Leonard's wishes.
Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creeks, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, 14 Beechwood Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840 or the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.
