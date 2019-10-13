Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Windermere, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie J. Varner


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie J. Varner Obituary
Leslie J. Varner, age 71, of Lucinda, Pa., died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on September 15, 1948 in Medford, Mass., she was the daughter of Warren Gibbs and Ruth (Cummings) Gibbs. Her mother survives. Her father preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Albert E. Varner.
She was a Registered Nurse at Winter Park Memorial Hospital, Winter Park Florida for many years.
Leslie was Baptist by faith. She was a member of The Red Hat Society in the Clarion area. She loved to travel, go shopping and go to the movies. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Varner of Windermere, Fla., John Varner of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew Varner of Apopka, Fla.; two brothers, Ken and Marc Gibbs; three sisters, Kim Griffin, Robin Teasley and Jill Baker; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Evan and Nolan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Windermere, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now