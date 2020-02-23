|
Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family and love after a sudden and massive stroke.
Linda was born June 16, 1953, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children. Linda grew up in Dayton, Pennsylvania and in 1966 her family moved to Tipton, Pennsylvania, where she attended Bellwood-Antis High School in Bellwood.
She was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful and kind woman, Linda's priority in life was always her family who she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life but especially spring and summer.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.
Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jon Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser of Williamsburg, Virginia and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; three sons Wesley A. Shatzer; of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson of Ickesburg, Pennsylvania; sister Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish of Louisiana and Terry R. Bish of Arlington, Virginia; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for family is being planned and will be held at a future date. Ashes will be scattered in Springtime near the Juniata River in Newport her favorite, scenic place.
Memorial gifts may be given to: The . Online condolences may be sent to the family at davidmyersfuneralhome.com.
Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Feb. 23, 2020