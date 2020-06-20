On Monday, June 8, 2020, Lois Styer Fogg, 90, passed from this world into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. For the past 15 years she resided at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honeybrook, Pennsylvania. Prior to her move she resided in Paoli, Pennsylvania for over 40 years. She loved living at Tel Hai and was involved in many activities including choir, Bible Studies, water aerobics, and many more. Throughout her life, she was very friendly, outgoing and fun loving.
Lois was born on April 3, 1930, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Ella (Styer) Fogg. She was a graduate of the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District. After high school, she attended and received her RN from Chester County Hospital School of Nursing in West Chester, Pennsylvania, a degree of which she was most proud.
For many years, Lois served as the office nurse for the late Peter Rohrmayer, M.D. in West Chester. Following his retirement, she continued to practice her nursing skills at Devon Manor in Devon, Pennsylvania. It was from there she retired. Lois was an avid traveler. Her traveling included two trips to East Africa to visit her sister and family along with a few trips to England, as a professed Anglophile. Ireland and Alaska along with Continental U.S. places are to be included in her travel itinerary.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Duer. She is survived by a sister, Barbara Dunkerton, brothers, James (Jim) Fogg, of DuBois, and Ronald (Ron) Fogg. She will also be missed by four nieces and five nephews in addition to many great-nephews and nieces.
Lois was a member of The Great Valley Presbyterian Church in Malvern, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at The Great Valley Presbyterian Church on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Lois to The Great Valley Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc. of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in Tri-County Sunday on Jun. 20, 2020.