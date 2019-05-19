Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise F. Spare. View Sign Service Information Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2934 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Service 11:00 AM Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born April 27, 1939, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Irene (Clark) Trude.

On September 27, 1957, she married Carl Spare Sr. in Knoxdale, PA. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1987.

Louise graduated from the DuBois Area High School. She retired from Riverside Markets as a cashier. Louise was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her children, Laurie Spare, DuBois, and Carl Spare Jr., Benton, PA; three grandchildren, Chelsey Spare, DuBois, Joshua Spare, Brookville, and Timothy Aleksivich, Palmyra, NY; two great-grandchildren, Cali Davis and Conner Murray, both of DuBois; two siblings, Lois Shenkle, DuBois, and Guy (Patty) Trude, Fawn Grove, PA; a sister-in-law, Susan Mahoney, Falls Creek, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Mack, and her brother, Edward Trude.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. David Nagele officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Health and Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

